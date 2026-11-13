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Cody Rhodes Says Peter Rosenberg’s QB1 Commentary Caused Backstage Tension
By Tim Rose,7 days ago
Cody Rhodes says a Peter Rosenberg comment about his “QB1” standing caused backstage tension before a WWE match, but Rosenberg disputes Cody’s account of what he said. The two revisited the exchange on The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, with Rhodes explaining that he reacted to messages from others without watching the original pre-show segment himself.