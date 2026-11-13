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2027 Acura Integra Type S Heritage Edition: All the Details
By AutoGuide.com Staff,7 days ago
Acura has unveiled a mildly refreshed 2027 Integra Type S alongside a new Heritage Edition, limited to 700 units, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original DC2 Integra Type R. The special edition adds retro-inspired touches like Blazing Phoenix Yellow paint, copper-finish wheels, black badges, and a titanium shift knob, while the standard Type S gains updated interior trim, yellow brake calipers, and new daily-driving features like a driver memory seat. Both models retain their 320-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder and six-speed manual drivetrain, arriving at dealerships this December starting at $55,995 for the standard car and $58,295 for the Heritage Edition.