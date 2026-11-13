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Postoperative Extended-Release Opioids Raise Persistent Use Risk After Arthroplasty
By Colby Stong,8 days ago
Filling an extended-release opioid prescription after total hip or knee arthroplasty is associated with an increased risk for persistent postoperative opioid use, hospital readmission, and emergency department visits, researchers reported in Anesthesiology. The observational, comparative effectiveness study evaluated the association between receiving a postoperative extended-release opioid prescription and persistent postoperative...