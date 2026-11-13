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Fleetio, ASE Launch Scholarship Program for Automotive Technicians
By News/Media Release,7 days ago
Fleetio and ASE have launched a scholarship program for automotive technicians. The program is in its second year and will distribute 15 scholarships totaling $35,000. Scholarships will cover ASE certification, testing fees, and equipment expenses. Fleetio has announced the second year of its scholarship program in partnership with the National...