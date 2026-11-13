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Henderson to host free Las Vegas Grand Prix watch party at Water Street Plaza
By Rachel Zalucki,8 days ago
HENDERSON, Nev. (FOX5) — Racing fans looking to catch all the Formula 1 action are invited to watch the race on a giant screen at Water Street Plaza later this month. The city of Henderson announced plans for a massive, free Las Vegas Grand Prix watch party on the plaza on Saturday, Nov. 21. The event will begin at 7 p.m., with the race scheduled to start at 8 p.m. The race will be shown on the plaza’s 42-foot LED screen.
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