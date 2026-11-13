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Wellwood Students Explore Coding through Hands-On Robotics Workshop
7 days ago
A model crosswalk and a candy dispenser gave Wellwood Middle School students a chance to explore how computer code can bring their designs to life. The school’s four-week Coding and Design workshop brought together 24 students in grades 5-8 under the guidance of technology education teacher Brooke Brenon. More than 70 students signed up, with participants selected through a lottery.