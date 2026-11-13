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Today in energy: Hydropower generation in the Southwest fell to record lows this summer
7 days ago
Data source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Form EIA-923, Power Plant Operating Data. Prolonged drought conditions affecting the Colorado River Basin led to record-low hydropower generation this summer in the Southwestern electricity supply region, which includes Arizona, New Mexico, and small parts of Nevada and California. Hydropower generation from April through August 2026 was 19% lower than during the same period last year and 28% lower than the 10-year average, according to the latest data from our Form EIA-923 survey.