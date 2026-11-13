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1965 Ford Galaxie 500 For Sale
By Michael Accardi,8 days ago
This 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 wears a custom paint job laid down 24 years ago by Andre's Customs, and shows 53,000 original miles behind its 352 and Cruise-O-Matic. The seller is the second owner, having acquired it this year from the original buyer who purchased it new in Southern California. The car has always been garaged, and the seller reports no rust. It is located in McKinleyville, California.