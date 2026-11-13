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Retailers Sue Federal Regulators in Latest Drama Over Illinois’ Credit Card Swipe Fee Law
8 days ago
Retail groups sued two federal regulators Thursday, hoping to revive Illinois’ embattled efforts to ban certain credit card interchange fees, also known as “swipe fees.”. The suits mark the latest turn in a yearslong legal fight between retailers, which want to cut swipe fees, and financial institutions, which have challenged those efforts.