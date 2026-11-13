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DC Open House List for This Weekend: November 13, 2026
By Marcus Correll,8 days ago
This article is sponsored by RLAH @properties. With 370+ open houses across DC this weekend, there’s no shortage of places to warm up between errands. Mid-November is the sweet spot before the holiday rush takes over everyone’s calendars, so it’s a great time to tour a few homes, from a Dupont Circle compound with its own carriage house to a Hawthorne Tudor to a Navy Yard condo with an assumable VA loan. Here’s a look at what the RLAH @properties team is hosting this weekend. To see the full DC Open House list, click here.