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Zenith Introduces their Latest in the Double Signed Series, a G.F.J. with J.N. Shapiro
By Zach Kazan,7 days ago
It’s been a hell of a month for Zenith. I think it’s fair to say that upon the release of the latest entry in Zenith’s ongoing Double Signed program, in which the brand partners with leading indie watchmakers on a design of one of their own models (to this point, we’ve just seen a G.F.J. made with Naoya Hida) they’d have preferred the focus of the worldwide watch media to be on the watch and not the news that the brand is laying off much of its workforce, halting retail operations, and plans to drop collections to focus on higher end, higher margin pieces. But it’s simply impossible to talk about a new release from Zenith this month without providing at least a little context.