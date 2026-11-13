undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Centerville shop offers plants, home decor and creative experiences for holidays
By Lydia Bice,8 days ago
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new shop in Centerville is aiming to help shoppers find plants, unique home decor, and hands-on creative experiences as the holiday season approaches. Midnight Bloom has opened in Centerville, offering a mix of greenery, distinctive decor, and activities designed to bring people together. Tracy Robillard,...