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Man Charged Following Stabbing Investigation
7 days ago
A homeless man in Caldwell County is facing several charges in Caldwell County Court. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a stabbing that occurred last Friday. According to the report, the victim was allegdly stabbed in the arm by 46-year-old Jamal J. Ghazai of Lathrop, in an incident that occurred on November 6th. The Probable cause statement was filed with the courts. Charges filed against Ghazai include two counts each of alleged assault – serious physical injury and armed criminal action. He was also charged with alleged unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting.
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