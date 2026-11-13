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Preserving the Past: Pups with Purpose, a second chance for dogs and inmates at the Forsyth County Jail
By BOB MEYERS,8 days ago
The first recognized jail or prison dog-training program in the United States using inmates as trainers was in 1981 at the Washington Corrections Center for Women near Gig Harbor, Washington. Since then, inmate dog-training programs have been established in almost every state. Successful programs require dedicated staff, carefully selected and committed inmates and dogs of a certain temperament.
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