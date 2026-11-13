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“Better than The Split”: 7 “superb” Julie Walters dramas to watch now on Netflix, ITV, the BBC and more
By Lydia Patrick,8 days ago
If you’re in need of a replacement for The Split and have already devoured its spin-off, The Split Up, we’ve got good news. While down a Julie Walters rabbit hole, we came across a legal series that’s even better, and that was only the beginning. We went on an epic journey through the streaming services to find the legend’s best dramas. Here are our picks.