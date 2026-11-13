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This speedy 2-minute microwave step means no more wrestling to cut butternut squash
By Emily Hunt,7 days ago
Forget jumper weather—squash season gets me hyped for autumn. From maple-glazed butternut squash to an acorn squash bake with plenty of cinnamon (yes, I like my squash sweet!), gourds start to take over my small kitchen when the weather cools down, a problem I’m happy to have. But as delightful as squash are to dig into, actually preparing them isn’t all fun and games.