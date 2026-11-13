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Like a festive fondant fancy: Helen Goh’s cranberry lamington recipe, with a snowy coconut coating
3 days ago
An Australian classic, these squares of sponge, dipped in icing and tumbled in coconut, are found everywhere from bakeries to school fêtes. They get a festive makeover here, filled with cranberry jam and coated in cranberry jelly and snowy coconut, then topped with mascarpone cream and sugared cranberries. The recipe may look long, but each element is simple and can be made in stages.