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Gas priced drop
By Callie Foster,7 days ago
Gas prices continue to fall as we get closer to the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. Triple-A says the average cost for a gallon of regular no-lead gas is now four-dollars-27 cents across the Land of Lincoln. That’s down 29 cents in the past week. Gas in the Kankakee area is running 4.17 on average, down 36 cents from week ago prices. Triple-A says gas in Iroquois County is running four-dollars-11 cents on average. it’s 4.43 on average in Ford County, three-dollars-90 cents a gallon on average in Grundy County and four-dollars-12 cents a gallon on average in Will County.