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‘I could eat it all day, every day’: Olivia Colman’s tarka dal recipe makes a ‘perfect’ warming, high-fibre lunch for 88p
By Hattie Garlick,7 days ago
She’s said her favourite food is buttered toast, that real love should feel like a jacket potato (‘supportive and comfortable’) and that weeknight suppers at her place means ‘Mummy’s got to make something up, out of the fridge’. Olivia Colman’s approach to food is warm, joyful and relatable – just like her.