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19 No-Bake Desserts I Bring Along When the Oven Is Booked Solid With Holiday Baking
By Jessica Haggard,4 days ago
Mid-November is when pies, rolls, and the turkey all claim the oven before anyone gets to the dessert you promised to bring. This lineup covers Biscoff cheesecake, old-fashioned fudge, brownie batter dip, tiramisu, Oreo cake pops, and reindeer bark, all set in the fridge or finished on the counter. Click through for desserts that travel to the party without needing a turn on the oven rack.