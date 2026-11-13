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First Broadway-style musical drawn from a Hawaiian moʻolelo, ‘The Epic Tale of Hiʻiaka: The Hawaiian Goddess,’ opens Dec. 5 at Ko Olina
8 days ago
For the first time, a Hawaiian moʻolelo is coming to the stage as a full-scale, Broadway-style musical, with its home here in Hawaiʻi. Hawaiian Council and WitzEnd Productions, a producer of the Tony Award-winning revival of Once On This Island, today announced that “The Epic Tale of Hiʻiaka: The Hawaiian Goddess” will begin previews Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, at Ocean’s Edge at Ko Olina. Opening night is Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026, followed by an open-ended run with performances Wednesday through Saturday evenings. Tickets are on sale now, and a kamaʻāina discount is available at www.Hiiaka.com.
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