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Caregivers urged to learn signs of heart valve failure as awareness gaps revealed
By Garvey Lindquist,8 days ago
What exactly is heart valve failure (also known as severe aortic stenosis) and why should caregivers know about it? According to a new survey conducted by Talker Research, nearly half of caregivers don't know what heart valve failure is, despite caring for patients who are exhibiting symptoms of it. Dr. Courtney Jordan Baechler joined to share more.