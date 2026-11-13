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A wish list for Iowa's budget problems
By Rick Morain,8 days ago
The state of Iowa has a budget problem, and it could surface with teeth in a few years. Thoughtful action now could postpone it, buying enough time to eventually defang it. The long and short of the situation (emphasis on “short”) is that the state’s revenues remain below its expenditures. The Iowa legislature’s practice now is to fill that gap with money from the state’s reserve funds, particularly the Taxpayer Relief Fund, which by a few years ago had grown to several billion dollars.
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