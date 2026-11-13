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Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Summit Heads to Milan in April 2027
7 days ago
Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Summit Heads to Milan in April 2027. The fourth International Summit on Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (ISRAI2027) will take place in Milan, Italy, on 26–27 April 2027, bringing together researchers, engineers and technology developers working across autonomous systems, intelligent automation and industrial applications.