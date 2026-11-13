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Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder Charge After September 2025 Shooting
By David Barr, Assignment Editor,7 days ago
A Binghamton man pleaded guilty to an attempted murder charge at the end of October. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Avian J. Udelhofen pleaded guilty to Attempted Murder on October 30th. This was in relation to an incident in September 2025 in which an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, both of Binghamton were shot.