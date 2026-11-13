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‘Public Land Shouldn’t Come With a Private Tollbooth’: Michigan Locals Outraged as Mackinac Island Ferry Costs Jump 50% Amid Monopoly Lawsuit
By Dylan Chaundy,7 days ago
A trip to Michigan‘s gorgeous Mackinac Island is becoming a lot more expensive, and locals aren’t too happy about it. With ferry-related costs reportedly jumping by 50%, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has now filed a lawsuit against the company behind the service, accusing it of creating an illegal monopoly. The news has sparked frustration among locals, many of whom say the rising prices and extra fees are making an already pricey trip even harder on their wallets.
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