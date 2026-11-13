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Sprint Mart Expands Self-Checkout and Digital Store Solutions
7 days ago
Sprint Mart is investing in technology and store upgrades while prioritizing employee development and acquisition-driven growth. Technology adoption remains a key priority for Ridgeland, Miss.-based Sprint Mart. The company offers the Sprint Mart Rewards loyalty app, where registered customers receive discount offers, rollback at the pump pricing and can earn points on purchases. Customers can then redeem their points for nearly anything offered in-store or on fuel purchases.