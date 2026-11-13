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Frisco ISD Eyes Demolition of Staley Middle School
By Sofia Vasquez,8 days ago
Frisco ISD officials are recommending the demolition of Staley Middle School, which is scheduled to close at the end of the 2025-26 school year but still costs the district roughly $300,000 a year just to keep running. The recommendation came out of a board sustainability workshop on Monday, where staff laid out three options for the school's future: renovating and repurposing it, selling it, or tearing it down.
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