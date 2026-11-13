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Former SMU Soccer Player Brendan Baird Solves Mustangs' Kicking Crisis
By Isabella Rodriguez,7 days ago
Gerald J. Ford Stadium — Reported Home Venue for SMU Football. SMU had made just 3 of 7 field-goal attempts through the first four games of the season — a shaky start that left the Mustangs searching for answers at kicker. Brendan Baird, a converted soccer player who was not even on scholarship at the time, delivered those answers on October 17 against Virginia, making all five kicks he attempted in a 23-13 win, including a career-best 45-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.