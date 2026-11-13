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North Texans Squeezed as Survey Finds 43% Can't Cover a $500 Emergency
By Margie Townsend,7 days ago
A sudden bill can test a household budget in a way that routine expenses do not. More than 1,000 people responded to a nonscientific affordability survey by NBC 5, with many describing cutbacks on dining out, entertainment and groceries. Nearly half of respondents said they could not cover an unexpected $500 expense without borrowing or missing another bill. Fort Worth resident Chris Harper said the pressure is part of his weekly routine.
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