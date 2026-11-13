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DFW Airport Buys 811-Room Hyatt Regency, Now Owns All Four On-Site Hotels
By Sofia Vasquez,8 days ago
Dallas Fort Worth International Airport has closed on the purchase of the 811-room Hyatt Regency DFW International Airport, adding the Central Terminal Area hotel next to Terminal C to a hospitality portfolio that now includes every hotel inside the airport's boundaries. The deal, carried out through the airport's Public Facility Improvement Corporation, closed Friday, October 30.