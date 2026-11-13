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ChatGPT Wallet is here, and it wants your AI agent to go shopping on your behalf
By Nadeem Sarwar,8 days ago
Just over a month ago, OpenAI launched dots, autonomous AI agents powered by its new GPT-6 Astra model. The whole idea is to offload step-by-step tasks and let users get chores done by having the AI agents perform them on their behalf. Today, the company is making a major announcement with ChatGPT Wallet, which allows dots to go shopping for you, so users don’t have to jump back and forth between shopping apps and websites.