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Freeze Warning Covers Forsyth and Cherokee; Colder Night Ahead Across North Atlanta
By NAS Editorial Team,7 days ago
Forsyth and Cherokee counties face freezing temperatures early Saturday, Nov. 14, with a colder, more widespread freeze expected across North Atlanta by Sunday morning. Residents should protect sensitive plants and exposed outdoor plumbing before temperatures fall Friday night. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Forsyth, Cherokee...
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