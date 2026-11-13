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Hyundai recalls nearly 38K electric vehicles due to airbag, seat belt issues
By Top Class Actions,7 days ago
Who: Hyundai is recalling 37,901 Veloster N and Kona Electric vehicles. Why: A software error may deactivate airbags and seatbelt pretensioners. Where: The recall is active in the United States. Hyundai is recalling nearly 38,000 vehicles due to a software glitch that could prevent airbags and seatbelt pretensioners from deploying...