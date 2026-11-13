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Drive or fly? Families weigh holiday travel options
By Nicole Ashley,8 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As the holiday season approaches, families across Colorado are making an annual decision: should they hit the road or head to the airport?. For some, the answer comes down to flexibility. For others, it’s about saving time. And according to one local economist, the real cost of the trip may be more complicated than many travelers realize.