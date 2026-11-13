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48th annual Turkey Trot to kick off Thanksgiving morning at Parkersburg City Park
By Mikia Lawrence,8 days ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Thanksgiving morning tradition is returning to Parkersburg as the 48th annual Turkey Trot steps off at City Park. The race begins at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day at Parkersburg City Park. Registration is available several ways: by mail, online through RunSignUp, in person at the new pavilion at City Park on the Wednesday before the race from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or on race morning starting at 7 a.m. Registration closes just before the 9 a.m. start.