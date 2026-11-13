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Another WVU fraternity suspended due to hazing allegations
By WDTV News Staff,7 days ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Another West Virginia University fraternity has been suspended due to hazing allegations. The Delta Sigma Phi fraternity chapter has been suspended while the university investigates the allegations, officials say. The university notified the fraternity Thursday of an interim suspension that takes effect immediately. The investigation began...