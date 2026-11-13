undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Berks manufacturer EnerSys prepares for ‘electrified battlefield of the future’
By Gregory Purcell,8 days ago
READING, Pa. – EnerSys, the Berks County maker of stored energy solutions for industrial applications, issued its fiscal 2027 second quarter results Wednesday. The company topped earnings expectations but missed revenue estimates due to foreign currency adjustments. EnerSys’ business segment results were mixed. In a webcast with analysts, the...