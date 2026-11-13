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Ongoing Microsoft Outage Impacting LASD Communications
8 days ago
A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting communications at several Los Angeles-area law enforcement agencies and government offices. The outage is affecting the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, although it does not appear to be impacting 911 emergency calls. The department says the disruption has affected its Outlook email system and other essential communication platforms. The problems began late Thursday morning and have also impacted several other Microsoft applications. The Los Angeles Police Department and the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office are reporting disruptions to their email communications. The city of Torrance has also confirmed it is being affected by the outage. Officials have not indicated how long the disruptions are expected to last. The outage is raising concerns about the ability of local agencies to communicate and coordinate while their systems remain down. Emergency call services, however, do not appear to be affected at this time.