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‘Storm Train’ Arrives in Southern California
8 days ago
A wet week is underway across Southern California as the first of three rainstorms in what forecasters are calling a “storm train” moves into the region. Scattered showers are expected to continue through Saturday, bringing light to moderate rainfall totaling up to half an inch in some areas. Forecasters are predicting a break in the rain Sunday, although moisture will linger across the region. Another storm system is expected to arrive Monday or Tuesday, bringing more widespread and consistent rainfall. Meanwhile, high surf will affect west- and northwest-facing beaches, with conditions expected to peak Saturday. A high surf advisory takes effect at 2 p.m. and remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon. Wave heights could reach seven to 12 feet, creating potentially dangerous conditions for swimmers and beachgoers. Officials are urging people to use caution along the coast as the storm systems move through Southern California over the coming days.