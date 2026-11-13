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What DRC Reports Tell You and What They Don’t
By Sponsored content,7 days ago
A clean DRC report feels like a green light. It isn’t one. A Design Rule Check (DRC) confirms that a PCB layout satisfies the rules that were entered into it, nothing more. It doesn’t know whether those rules were the right ones, or what was not checked. Treating a passing DRC as proof the board is ready for fabrication is where a lot of late-stage surprises come from.