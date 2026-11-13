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AI DATA CENTERS… and the power needed to support them: An interview with Jabil’s David Eckerson
By Mike Santora,7 days ago
In this video interview, Design World Managing Editor Mike Santora speaks with Jabil’s advanced technology lead for the renewable and energy infrastructure sector. Here, David Eckerson talks about some of the challenges AI data centers, power grid infrastructure, solid-state transformers and more. Watch the video below.