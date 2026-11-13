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Scio Township Moves Forward with Deer Management Proposal
8 days ago
The Scio Township Board approved by a 4-3 vote at its Nov. 10 meeting a proposal that originates with a concern for deer management. This proposal has been met with some opposition in the community, including seeing township clerk Jessica Flintoft, Treasurer Ryan Yaple and board trustee Kathleen Brant voting against it, but the township is moving forward with those in support saying it’s just a first step in an effort to better understand the deer situation in Scio.