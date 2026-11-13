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Lead the Ville Class Wants to Build Free Mini-Golf Course in Estherville
By KILR FM 95.9,8 days ago
(Estherville)--The 2026-27 Lead the Ville class has announced its community improvement project. This is the 4th year for the Lead the Ville program and each class is required to come up with a project to benefit the community. Lead the Ville class member Lincoln Larson says this year’s class wants to build a free nine hole mini-golf course. Larson explains how the idea for the project came about.
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