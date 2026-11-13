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Large Crowd Attends Path One Data Center Meeting in Estherville
By KILR FM 95.9,7 days ago
(Estherville)--A large crowd attended a public meeting Thursday evening at the Estherville VFW to hear a presentation about the proposed data center in Estherville. Gyles Uhlenhopp of Path One made a 30 minute presentation about the proposed 25 megawatt data center and then answered questions from the audience. One of the questions was about the noise and low frequency sound produced by data centers and their possible impacts on animals and people, especially children. Uhlenhopp says the proposed facility would have several ways to reduce the impact of sound.