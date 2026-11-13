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Reports: U.N. Atomic Agency ‘Increasingly Concerned’ Iran Won’t Let It Inspect Uranium Facility Trump Bombed
By Frances Martel,8 days ago
Multiple news reports on Friday claimed to reveal the contents of a confidential report by the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in which it said it was “increasingly concerned” Iran would not allow it to access a uranium enrichment facility in Isfahan. The facility, identified...