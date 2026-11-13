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Butler County Man, 41, Pleads Guilty in E-Bike Death of 15-Year-Old Boy Scout
By Ryan Miller,8 days ago
Dutchtown Rd. & Sugar Creek Dr. — Approximate Fatal Crash Intersection. A Butler County man has pleaded guilty in connection with the death of 15-year-old Aidan Lutz, who was struck by a car while riding an e-bike in 2023. Joshua Rivera, 41, entered the plea one week before his trial was set to begin, admitting to homicide by vehicle, accident involving death, and accident involving death while not properly licensed.
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