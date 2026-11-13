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Mountain House Cuts Ribbon on Veterans Liberty Garden Off Grand Avenue
By Rachel Brodeur,8 days ago
Veterans Liberty Garden — Venue For Scheduled Grand Opening. Mountain House is set to hold a grand opening for its new Veterans Liberty Garden this Saturday, November 14, at 11 a.m., unveiling a half-acre memorial space built along Grand Avenue next to the Market shopping center. The garden, constructed by Mountain House Developers, is designed as a dedicated space for remembrance, reflection and education, honoring the service, sacrifice and legacy of the nation's veterans.