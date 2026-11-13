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Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS: Get $25 bonus for Illinois-UCLA, Warriors-Spurs, college football, NBA Friday
By Andy Bryan,8 days ago
The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Illinois Fighting Illini will visit the undefeated UCLA Bruins at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, followed by the Golden State Warriors at the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, UCLA trades at $0.78 per share to win and San Antonio trades at $0.84 per share. Click here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit: