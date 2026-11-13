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First Snowfall of the Season Reaches Western North Carolina
7 days ago
Western North Carolina (WNN) – Winter is making its first appearance in the North Carolina mountains on Friday, November 13, 2026, as snow showers move across the region. The best chance for accumulating snow is along the North Carolina–Tennessee state line, particularly across the highest peaks of the Great Smoky Mountains. Here are some of the High Country communities and mountain locations where residents reported seeing snow as of 10 a.m. Friday:
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